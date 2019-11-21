Selena Gomez's First LP In Four Years Is Out In January

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In a brief but exciting new clip, Selena Gomez set the internet ablaze with anticipation with the reveal that she's releasing a new album in early 2020. What it's called, we don't know. What it features, we're not all the way sure – we do have some idea though.

But what we do know is that it comes out on January 10. All it takes is a date to get everyone excited. Especially when it comes via a stylish trailer made of oranges and pinks.

Selena's new trailer isn't even a minute long and it brings you full speed into her world. With clips from kickoff singles "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look At Her Now" along with social media footage, Selena shows you exactly how her life's going at the moment. These two songs will be featured on the album, but what else it consists of is still anyone's guess. It can be pre-ordered and pre-saved now so, come January 10, you can kick off the fun immediately.

Selena released "Lose You to Love Me" in October and it went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 for her first time ever doing that. In June, Selena revealed that she had finished the LP. Her last studio album was 2015's Revival.

Check out Selena's awesome album trailer up above.