Robert Pattinson 'Wouldn't Be Acting' If 'Harry Potter' Hadn't Come Into His Life

Getty Images

If you're a fan of Robert Pattinson's work as an actor, thank the Harry Potter films.

More specifically, thank Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which played a pivotal role in opening the floodgates that would eventually become Pattinson's multifaceted career.

You may remember Pattinson took on the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, in which he was given a short (but very sweet) opportunity to win over viewers' hearts. Apparently it was that very part that, according to Pattinson during a chat with Kristien Gijbels during the HFPA In Conversation podcast, helped keep him on the path to remaining an actor.

"I really like that movie...I wouldn't be acting if it wasn't for that," said Pattinson of Goblet of Fire. He called filming the movie a "really nice environment" as well.

"Even compared to movies I’ve done since, it was very protective,” he said, praising "the way the kids were treated."

"In Harry Potter, they were at school and they were kind of doing work at the same time," he explained. "It felt like a very friendly family environment." In fact, Pattinson really enjoyed the entirety of the press tour that occurred after filming the movie, calling it "amazing."

"I remember going to Tokyo for the first time, and sitting in my room looking out over the city and being like, 'How has this happened?'" The actor has gone on to appear in several much different films since then, including his most famous role (as we all know him) Edward Cullen of Twilight. The original sparkly vampire, natch.

The actor spoke on his love for "cool, hardcore movies" and other indie flicks like the monochromatic psychological horror movie The Lighthouse. In case you've been out of the loop, he'll also be appearing as the new Batman as he makes his way to Gotham soon enough.

And to think, we all have Harry Potter to thank for it. Appreciate it, J.K. Rowling!