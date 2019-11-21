Game Of Thrones Could've Ended Very Differently: 'We Shot An Alternate Ending'

HBO

It's been several months since the Game of Thrones finale, and still, fans can't help but feel some type of way about how it all ended. Sure, there were some who felt that the finale tied each character's story up in a neat little bow, but others were so outraged that they started a petition to redo all of Season 8. Of course, that was never going to happen. But fans might be interested to know that the cast did shoot an alternate ending — at least according to Kristofer Hivju (a.k.a. Tormund).

Yep! Hivju recently opened up to Metro.co.uk about the show's finale, and in the interim, let it slip that things could've easily ended very differently. "Well, we shot an alternative ending," the actor revealed. "That was mostly for fun but I don't know if I'm allowed to tell you about that." When pressed further about how things would've maybe turned out differently in the show's finale, Hivju said, "I won't tell you! But it was fun."

It's worth mentioning that rumors of an alternate ending began to swirl long before Season 8 even premiered. However, none of the cast members ever confirmed if that was true. That is, until now. Back in February 2018, for example, Maisie Williams denied filming another ending completely, telling Jimmy Kimmel, "I heard [about the alternate endings], and I thought, 'I don't think we've got the budget to shoot lots of different endings."

All that aside, Hivju said that even he had his theories about how the series would end. And no, not all of them came to fruition. "The funny thing is after season seven I had my theories, fans ahead theirs, everybody the cast had their theories so there were thousands of theories," he said. "To choose one path would be difficult to say but there were many things I didn't see coming; there was the element of surprise which I liked."