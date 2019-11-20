It's Zac Versus Wild In New Show Killing Zac Efron

Getty Images

Zac Efron is ready to be consumed by the elements while on a remote island – or not.

His new show, which is set to air on mobile streaming platform Quibi, is all about Zac being left to his own devices for nearly an entire month as he figures out the best way to, well, survive. The show's jokingly called Killing Zac Efron, but the premise may not be too far off from the truth.

Zac will spend 21 days "off the grid," just like his YouTube series, with a guide partner, some basic supplies, and "the will to survive. But Zac isn't afraid of what awaits him out there in the wild, not at all.

"I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level," he said in a statement. "I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!"

This won't be the first time Zac has embarked on a harrowing journey. His Off the Grid vlog series finds him traveling with his brother Dylan Efron, and it forces him to leave his comfort zone by exploring a wide variety of locales across the world, including the Mojave Desert and Mammoth Lakes, California.

Killing Zac Efron will make its debut on Quibi on April 6, 2020. That's about all we know about the upcoming series just yet, but if you'd like to see Zac braving the wild, you can check out older episodes of Off the Grid or even his appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls from 2014. During that perilous trip, he jumped out of a helicopter and survived right alongside Bear himself. It was pretty impressive, and well worth checking out if you haven't already seen it.

Looks like this is Zac's time to really reinvent himself as a daredevil nature star, and what can we say? We're here for it.