Taylor, Ariana, Lizzo, And More React To Their Grammy Nominations: 'NO WAY'

Getty Images

Do you hear that? It's the sound of music's biggest stars screaming about their Grammy nominations, which were announced bright and early on Wednesday morning (November 20).

The pack of 2020 contenders is led by breakout sensations Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X — all first-time nominees who promptly took to social media to bask in the golden glow of their nods. Lizzo, who is up for a whopping eight awards, took the all-caps route, tweeting, "THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT." She sweetly added, "WE ARE ALL WINNERS."

Six-time nominee Lil Nas X, meanwhile, kept it simple and to-the-point, tweeting, "NO FUCKING WAY." And Eilish — who also earned six nods and who is now the youngest nominee for the four major categories — shouted out her brother FINNEAS by writing on Instagram, "BETWEEN ME & MY BROTHER ITS 11 NOMINATIONS 😵😵😵 thank u grammyyys this is an honor."

Grammy veteran Taylor Swift took to Instagram to celebrate her three nominations, including Song of the Year for "Lover." She said on her IG Story, "Wrote this one alone in a quiet moment and seeing it honored in the Song of the Year category by my peers means so much, wow. 3 noms guys!!!!"

Ariana Grande, meanwhile, tweeted that she was "crying. moved and honored" by her five nominations, which include Album of the Year for thank u, next. She added, "thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and i created in just a few weeks together." She also seemed to hint that she'll attend the 2020 ceremony, after famously skipping last year's show.

Elsewhere across the Twittersphere, Kevin Jonas shared a video of the sweet moment Jonas Brothers found out that "Sucker" got nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Nick exclaimed in his own tweet, "We’re Grammy nominated!!!!!" while Joe simply wrote, "Ah! 😱"

See more excited reactions — from nominees like H.E.R., Maggie Rogers, and Khalid — below.