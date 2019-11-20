Ariana Grande Made It Shine With A Victorious Reunion At Her Atlanta Show

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Netflix added all four seasons of Victorious to its streaming platform, giving fans of the beloved Nickelodeon series a surprise blast from the past. But on Tuesday night (November 19), Ariana Grande kicked the nostalgia up a few notches by staging a mini Victorious reunion that proves the Hollywood Arts High alumni have still got it.

At the Atlanta stop of her Sweetener World Tour, Ari welcomed former co-stars Elizabeth Gillies (Jade) and Matt Bennett (Robbie) to the stage for a pair of special duets. The real showstopper was her and Gillies reprising their epic banger "Give It Up," which, yes, still slaps. Watch them belt those high notes in the fan-shot clips below.

"The best moment of my life @lizgillz," Grande wrote on Instagram alongside footage of their performance.

As for Bennett, he jammed out to the Victorious theme song, "Make It Shine," with fans in the pit, before getting onstage to sing "I Think You're Swell" with Grande. It was, indeed, swell.

Gillies and Bennett, of course, are still tight with Grande — they both made cameos in her "thank u, next" video last year. And at Tuesday's show, they joined their Grammy-nominated BFF onstage for her encore performance of the chart-topper.

Grande's Atlanta show was a big deal, as it marked her return to the stage after falling ill and canceling her November 17 show in Lexington, Kentucky. Thankfully, she seemed to be feeling much better in ATL, so fingers crossed she makes it through the final few weeks of her tour happy and healthy.

And before you go, here's a cute snap of Cat, Robbie, and Jade, for all your nostalgic pleasure.