Why Jordan Described His War Of The Worlds 2 Victory As The 'Most Bittersweet Moment' Of His Life

Shortly after crossing the finish line, Jordan described War of the Worlds 2 as the "toughest season" he has ever done. And despite the odds being stacked against him and his future bride Tori, the Real World alum was able to secure his third consecutive Challenge title along with Brits Rogan, Dee and CT by his side.

"Celebrating this win was the most bittersweet moment of my life," the Battle of the Exes 2 and Dirty XXX champ told MTV News. "We won, but my girl should have won. She should have been there, but that's the whole Challenge."

Only four spots remained on Team U.S. and Team U.K. as they entered Day #2 of the final: Tori was purged from the game because she could not complete an individual Thai-themed puzzle before her fiancé (CT finished first, Dee second and Rogan third), plus a run and then a swim to the team's boat. Team U.K. bested Team U.S. (comprised of Zach, Ninja, Cara and Paulie) through a six-mile island run (while being chained together), a puzzle and an individual kayak to a yacht.

Jordan, who described this last leg of the competition as "cookie cake" compared to Dirty XXX, loved having his longtime lady by his side during the last showdown between the U.S. and the U.K.

"We had that bond, and we wanted each other to do well," Jordan gushed. "I truly believe Tori is the best girl to play this game."

Of course, Tori could not praise her beau enough.

"I was so proud of the team, but especially for Jordan. Odds were against him, and now he has won three times in the last three attempts, back-to-back-to-back. I think he's solidifying himself as one of the best to ever do it!"

And she's already working toward improving for the next Challenge.

"As soon as I got home, I bought a puzzle book. This is never happening to me again!" Tori said. "I'm going to be doing Sudoku in my sleep and putting together 50 f*cking piece puzzles!" Practice does make perfect!

What did you think of the conclusion of War of the Worlds 2? Were you rooting for Jordan (and Tori)? Write your opinions in the comments, and do not miss the reunion next Wednesday at 9/8c!