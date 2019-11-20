Lizzie And Gordo Are Reuniting In Lizzie McGuire Revival Series

Disney

Hey now, hey now! This is what Lizzie McGuire revival dreams are made of.

It looks like Adam Lamberg, who you may know as Gordo from the classic Disney series, will be reprising his role in the upcoming Disney+ revival. Hilary Duff posted an exciting snap to her personal Instagram to make the announcement, which should get that nostalgic Disney fan in you hyped. The hair! The clothes! The outfits! Everything looks perfect. And now that Gordo is coming back, we know this return to one of Disney's best sitcoms from the 2000s is going to be absolutely awesome.

"I feels so basic saying something that’s been shouted at me almost my whole life buuuut......hey now, hey now✨," Duff captioned a photo of her standing next to "Gordo" himself. Yes, she's also totally wearing something the old Lizzie would have, too. Those lewks are one of the biggest parts of the entire revival that we can't wait to see more of, in fact.

"Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved," Duff said of Lamberg joining the cast in a statement. "I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world."

The new Lizzie McGuire series finds the titular character on the verge of 30. She has everything she's ever wanted, or so it seems: a gorgeous apartment in Brooklyn, her dream job as a New York City decorator's assistant, and a mystery man to swoon over (though it isn't Gordo). As Disney's official synopsis states, however, things aren't always what they seem. Luckily, she's got her best friends and family by her side as she works to figure out adulthood, just like she did her middle school years.

So with Gordo and the rest of the family on board, all we need now is Lalaine to play Miranda, right? Unfortunately, there's been no word on whether she'll be joining, but we've got it pretty good right now. Get ready, Lizzie fans!