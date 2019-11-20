Grimes Thinks That The End Of Human-Made Art Is Near

(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Art as we know it could disappear forever. Grimes, who appeared on the Mindscape podcast with theoretical physicist Sean Caroll, spoke briefly about what she believes is next for the form of creative expression: a future without humans. Can you imagine telling a future version of Alexa or Siri to paint you an original idea that you describe out loud? Ok, that sounds kind of cool. But it's really scary when you sit and think about it.

Grimes, who studied neuroscience at the Canadian McGill University before blowing up with her warped psych-pop, is one with technology. She understands it, breathes it, and can tell what's coming next. "I feel like we're in the end of art, human art," she said on Mindscape. "Once there's actually AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), they're going to be so much better at making art than us."

This is wild to think about, but what Grimes says next about when this could happen makes it all the more chilling. "Once AI can totally master science and art, which could happen in the next 10 years, probably more like 20 or 30 years." We're getting closer to the emotionless future painted by dystopian movies where true innovation doesn't exist and it's particularly frightening to imagine soulless creativity normalized. You should get the heebie-jeebies just reading this.

Grimes is preparing to blow the world away with her forthcoming album, Miss_Anthropocene, that comes out on February 21. She recently released "So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth" earlier this month.

Check out Grimes's Mindscape conversation up above.