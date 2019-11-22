Bop Shop: Songs From Soccer Mommy, Casey Veggies, Molly Burch, And More

Haim: "Hallelujah"

A few weeks after allowing us into the minds of those struggling with depression on "Now I'm In It," the Haim sisters returned with a heartfelt and spiritual ballad that anyone who's suffered a loss will certainly hold dear. "Hallelujah," Alana revealed, is about "family, love, loss, and being thankful for it all." It's also a tribute to a friend she lost at just 20 years old in a tragic car accident.

In the first verse, Danielle sings about easing fears and tears drying in time. Here, the sisters aren't dwelling on hardships, but instead trying to heal from them. And although they've lost someone dear in the physical world, they've gained both an angel and perspective. "Give me direction when it is hard to fight," Este sings before bursting into a bone-chilling harmony with Danielle on the chorus. "Three roads, one light." Then, Alana addresses the loss directly. "I had a best friend but she has come to pass," she sings. And though her friend is no longer with us, her spirit is omnipresent. "Everywhere, you've been with me all along," Alana sings before she and her sisters harmonize over one final "hallelujah." Together, they can get through anything. —Jordyn Tilchen