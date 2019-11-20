Rupert Grint Recalls The 'Spark' Between Emma Watson And Tom Felton

Getty Images

It's been established that Emma Watson considers herself "self-partnered," and she's totally satisfied with the single life.

But that hasn't stopped others from commenting on the possible romances in her life. Even her old co-stars have comments about the way she spends time with friends, even if she's never officially commented on there being "something" between them. Take Emma's friendly hangouts with Tom Felton, for instance.

The pair took a trip to South Africa earlier this year, where Tom gave Emma some guitar lessons. They've also been spotted taking fun snaps together praising the closeness of their friendship. Both snaps caused rumors to swirl around the couple, with many surmising that they were, in fact, dating. Emma has since come out to say she's happily single.

Felton even said he "liked" Emma's term for being single in an interview with Mail Online.

"I like it! It’s the first I’ve heard of it, but it’s great. I’m in the same category, to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered."

Their Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint had a little something to say on the matter of Tom and Emma's relationship, though, which is basically a friendly one, as we've seen thus far.

"There was always something," Grint said of the pair during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Tom and Emma played Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger, respectively. "There was a little bit of a spark. But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance. I didn’t have any sparks. I was spark-free.”

Poor Ron, being "spark-free!" It looks like whatever chemistry that might have been there between Emma and Tom hasn't gone away. It just didn't evolve into a romantic relationship. Sorry, Dramione shippers, but it really does look like they're just friends at this point, and great ones at that.