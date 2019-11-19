Lewis Capaldi Drops 'Before You Go,' His 'Most Personal' Song Yet

Getty Images

'This song means a lot to me, but it will mean even more if it becomes successful'

If you thought Lewis Capaldi was just going to coast into the holiday season on the back of his massive hit "Someone You Loved" — which, by the way, is sitting pretty atop the Billboard Hot 100 for the third week in a row — you were wrong.

The self-dubbed "America's Sweetheart" returned on Tuesday (November 19) with another fresh heartbreak bop, "Before You Go." Like "Someone You Loved" and "Bruises" before it, this one finds Capaldi grappling with the aftermath of a loss, and all the nagging questions that follow. "I hate you, I hate you, I hate you but I was just kidding myself," he sings, before flipping a switch and asking, "Was there something I could've said to make your heart beat better?" It's a rousing acoustic number with a driving, powerhouse vocal — in other words, typical Capaldi.

On Instagram, Capaldi announced "Before You Go" in characteristically humble and sarcastic fashion, writing, "Seriously one of the most personal songs I've ever written. This song means a lot to me, but it will mean even more if it becomes successful."

The Scottish artist also opened up in another post in which he reflected on his whirlwind breakout year."This past year has been absolutely wild, didn't in a million years think all of this stuff would happen to me," he wrote. "Less than two years ago I was lucky enough to get a gig in small pubs and bars back home in Scotland and somehow am writing with a number one single in America and getting to play to and meet thousands of ya every night all over the world!"

Capaldi will continue to do just that on his joint tour with Niall Horan, which kicks off in April 2020. In the meantime, "Before You Go" will appear on the deluxe edition of his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, out this Friday (November 22).