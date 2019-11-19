Cardi B Drops A New Freestyle To Hold Over Fans Until New Album Comes

(MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Cardi B has released songs like "Please Me" and "Press" this year, so there's no shortage of new music – this isn't even counting her guest features on songs with 21 Savage, French Montana, and others – to appease hungry fans awaiting the release of her sophomore album.

But Cardi's anxious to make sure her fans see just how hard she's working so, graciously, she's dropped a minute-long freestyle on Instagram that's just a taste of what to expect when she completes the project.

In the video that's pretty straight to the point, Cardi stands in what looks like a kitchen with a fierce look on her face, practically about to burst with pent-up bars. She hops in immediately with prickly rhymes that go at her haters, with a particularly searing quotable set of lines being: "You ain't open up no business / Got no business / I be up in a mansion / You be in my mentions."

It's not all a giant middle finger to her enemies though. Cardi opens up briefly about how lonely the rise to the top has been. "I came right out the trenches / To the top of the charts / Lost some friends on the way / This shit is breaking my heart," she spits boldly. She ends the rhyme by telling fans, flat out, that this video is "a little something until I finish up the album."

Cardi's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, came out in 2018. Earlier this year, she dropped an adorable loosie on Instagram that was about her love for being the mother of Kulture. With so much music out from the emcee, we can only grow more excited for the new album whenever it comes.

Watch Cardi's bold new freestyle up above.