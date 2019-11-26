The mother of three and her boys said farewell to a loved one

'I Don't Know How I'm Going To Handle It': Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Suffers A Heartbreaking Loss

Kailyn and her boys endured an incredibly difficult loss during tonight's Teen Mom 2 finale: The MTV family said goodbye to their dog Bear. Before the clan shared their final moments with the seven-and-a-half-year-old canine, Kailyn -- who had never dealt with a death before -- had to tell the children the heartbreaking news that this would be their last day with him.

"We're going to take Bear to the vet, and they're going to give him a shot," Kail calmly explained to Isaac, Lincoln and Lux.

"He won't be in pain anymore?" Isaac asked.

"Yup," Kail said, before her voice cracked and her eldest's eyes welled with tears. "He's going to die peacefully, and then we're not going to come home with him."

Kail then asked the kids if they wanted to be present in the room: Lux understandably did not comprehend the severity of the situation (and stood up from the table) while Lincoln shrugged his shoulders and was unsure. Isaac was a firm yes, and his mother praised him for being brave.

"I don't even know how I'm going to handle it," Kail told an equally emotional Isaac.

Shortly after the candid conversation, the reality of the extremely sad situation sunk in for Isaac.

"I just don't want him to die," Isaac sobbed behind a bathroom door, while Kail assured him Bear would no longer be suffering. Fittingly, and if almost on cue, Bear comforted the sobbing duo -- and they both patted him tenderly.

Kail gave Isaac "a minute" to get ready to go, but then it was off to say farewell to Bear. The last visual was the group of four walking Bear in to the doctor's office -- the last seconds together before the sorrow-filled appointment.

