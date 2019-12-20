Challenge Chow-Down: This Holiday Menu Is Strictly For The Steel-Stomached

Forget figgy pudding, and so long, sugarplums — this holiday season, we’re celebrating the culinary arts Challenge-style, which means the seasonal spread is gonna look a liiiiiiittle bit different.

Yup, while cider wassail or piping-hot latkes might have previously decorated your dining room in December, 2019 will mean cow’s eyes, pork snouts and blood cocktails will tickle your taste buds. And if you’re still hungry for dessert, don’t worry — there are rotted fish parts that’ll go great with your espresso.

Slap on those bibs, blast Bing Crosby and enjoy our start-to-finish Challenge tasting menu, which certainly isn’t for the faint of [cow] heart. And don’t forget to tip or pay your compliments to the chef, ya filthy animal!