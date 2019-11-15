Lil Uzi Vert And A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Want Th3ir GFs Txt Game 2 B Str8 In 'Reply'

(Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)/(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video )

Isn't it crazy how important text messages are? We're all an iMessage (or SMS if you have an android) away and when we see the timestamps of when they've been read and replied to, somewhere deep down we get anxious and upset when it takes longer than we anticipated. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Uzi Vert's new collaboration, "Reply," is about this anticipation and captures it within a compelling larger story about love. It asks questions and makes frank statements about lust that serve as a commentary for how dependent we are on our phones.

"Reply" is beautiful with a chill melody and a relaxing groove. Lil Uzi Vert kicks things off asking if he were to write someone, would they reply. He follows up with a startling seed of truth. "You only want me 'cause my life's televised/ And I can see all them lies in your eyes/ But I'm no different, selling dreams for tonight/Just so I could have my way, rubbing on your thighs," he sings. It's shocking, but you respect his honesty.

A Boogie joins him with a singing verse that asks similarly important questions. What if he put his life on the line? What if he gives the girl of his dreams a shoulder to lean on when she cries? The two rappers (turned singers for this particular outing) carol about the good and bad signs of love that all center around missed communication. It all starts and ends with texts though. While you're at it, make sure you text back everyone who's important to you.

"Reply" will appear on A Boogie's forthcoming album Artist 2.0.

Listen to "Reply" up above.