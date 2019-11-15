Lil Peep's Everybody's Everything Doc Is An Emotional Journey — Here's What We Learned

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Balmain

Everybody’s Everything, the illuminating new documentary out today (November 15), is the story of Lil Peep as a revolutionary musician, human, and web of connections. The ascent of the genre-blurring rapper – born Gustav Elijah Ahr – from 2015 to 2017, is only part of the story; here, viewers are exposed to his upbringing and the circumstances that led to his untimely death on November 15, 2017. The film is about context, and there’s a lot of it from the perspectives of his family, his close collaborators, and famous pals like ILoveMakonnen and Juicy J — all mystified by the man behind the tattoos and brightly colored hair.

With so much unreleased archive footage showing how he lived his life and the ways it changed, the film acts as a time machine that takes you along for the ride as well, celebrating the success while growing anxious at the warning signs that things could possibly go horribly wrong. And yet, although the story’s ending is sad, Lil Peep’s life was anything but. He was a mystical, charismatic young star who connected so many as he spun a growing web in the music industry, forever changing the lives of not only the fans who have a vault of music to remember him by, but the people that rubbed shoulders with him as well.

Here’s what we learned from Everybody’s Everything.