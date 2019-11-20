Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick Is Married

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for MTV

And, of course, it was a 'family' affair

It's time to raise a glass "to Angeliner and Chris" because the Jersey Shore stars are married!

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira, who became engaged in January 2018 after dating for a year, just became husband and wife at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Entertainment Tonight was first to report the happy news.

Of course, her MTV family was in attendance: Deena Cortese, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi served as bridesmaids, while Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Mike "The Situation Sorrentino were on hand to witness the couple be joined in holy matrimony. "It's happening, it's happening!"