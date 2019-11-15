Camila Cabello Praises Her 'Divine' Lover On New Song 'Living Proof'

Getty Images

Camila Cabello's Romance era keeps getting dreamier. Just when you thought "Shameless" and "Easy" would be the most loved-up offerings from album No. 2, the pop star has delivered another ethereal gem, "Living Proof."

On the swooning new song, Cabello uses religious imagery to describe the way her lover takes her to heaven. "Where did you come from, baby? / And were you sent to save me?" she asks in her airiest vocals, before breaking into falsetto on the sky-grazing chorus. "Ooh, there's God in every move / Ooh, and you're the living proof." She recently teased the new single as one of her favorites on the new album, and it's easy to see why. Take us to church, Camila!

"Living Proof" is just the latest taste of Romance. At this point, the pop star has dropped four singles off her upcoming sophomore album, and there have been no misses. Dual singles "Shameless" and "Liar" showcased her sonic versatility, "Cry For Me" painted her as an angsty ex, and "Easy" was another romantic bop.

Earlier this week, Cabello revealed that Romance will arrive in full on December 6, and will be followed by a North American tour in 2020. In the meantime, fall in love with "Living Proof" above.