Hayley Kiyoko Spells Out Her Feelings On Sunny New Song 'L.O.V.E. Me'

Atlantic Records

Like Nat King Cole and Ashlee Simpson before her, Hayley Kiyoko literally spells out her emotions in her latest single, giving whatever girl she's lusting over a clear-as-day message: she wants you!

"L.O.V.E. me" is a nostalgic-sounding bop with a distinct early 2000s girl group vibe — it's like a distant cousin of Play's "Us Against the World." Harmonizing with her own backing vocals, Kiyoko declares her undying devotion: "I would go to bat and take the L for you / But would you do the same for me?" The bubbly pop chorus soon gives way to a massive beat drop and a synth-heavy bridge, as Kiyoko sings with a distorted vocal, "L-O-V-E me, let me be, be your company / H-E-L-L-O, let me know if you wanna go." Got that? Good!

"L.O.V.E. me" is the latest taste of Kiyoko's "unapologetic" forthcoming album, the amazingly titled I'M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS SHIT. The project also includes previously released singles "I Wish" and "Demons," and arrives on January 10, just ahead of her nationwide headlining tour. Until then, dance along to Lesbian Jesus's latest bop by watching the cute lyric video above.