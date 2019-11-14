Lauv And LANY's New Song Is All About Saying What You Mean, Goddamnit

Getty Images

After years of making their own dreamy, heart-on-sleeve pop, Lauv and LANY just joined forces for a collab that seemed practically destined. Say it with me now: Live, Lauv, LANY.

On "Mean It," Lauv and LANY frontman Paul Klein trade verses about being strung along by an indecisive partner. "Don't build me up just to let me down," they ask, searching for honesty from someone who says they're "falling with [their] feet still on the ledge." If you're in love with someone fickle who frustrates the hell out of you — or if you are that flaky person yourself — then this one's definitely required listening.

In a statement about the new song, Lauv explained, "I started 'Mean It' from the perspective of what I thought somebody might want to say to me (I'm not perfect and I'll be the first to admit it). Paul and I had been talking about working together for a long time, then one day I texted him the idea for the song and it just clicked. ... I've been a fan of LANY for a long time, and I think it's a perfect blend of our two sounds."

Klein added on Instagram, "My mom raised me right and taught me at an early age that in the Klein house we say what we mean and mean what we say, so Ari and I wrote a song about it."

"Mean It" will appear on Lauv's forthcoming debut album, ~how i'm feeling~, which also includes recent singles "Sims," "fuck i'm lonely," and "Drugs & The Internet." Meanwhile, this new collab marks LANY's first new release since their Julia Michaels-featuring single "okay."