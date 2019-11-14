Keanu Reeves Makes A Surprise Appearance In The New SpongeBob Movie

Paramount Pictures

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Keanu Reeves, apparently!

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is the latest big-screen adventure for SpongeBob and his underwater pals. This adventure may very well be the biggest yet, as SpongeBob's best friend Gary the snail has gone missing (gasp!) and our favorite fry cook has to figure out where his little buddy has gone.

This new glimpse of the movie introduces baby Gary and how he and SpongeBob first met, as well as SpongeBob's first days at camp. Back in the present day, The Krusty Krab's perpetual employee of the month calls on his friends Patrick, Sandy the Squirrel, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs to head off on a quest to bring Gary home.

Along the way, they meet up with what appears to be a tumbleweed underwater, but it's just a rolling ball of sage. Except this ball of sage is particularly awesome, because Keanu Reeves is in the middle of it. Only his name isn't Keanu, it's...Sage. Fitting.

“Hello, call me Sage. I’m made out of sage and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well,” Reeves says. While the world around him is animated, he is not, so it's just his disembodied head talking from the middle of a ball of weeds. It's actually genius. Of course, we're not really sure if this is just a small, bit part Keanu is playing or if there's more to it than that, but it's nice to see him making an appearance in the movie (as himself, no less) either way.

If this all sounds like the nautical nonsense you've been wishing for, then you might want to block out some time in our calendar for spring next year. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will be out in May 2020.