Halsey Shall Henceforth Be Known As 'Y'allsey' After Her Stunning CMA Performance

Getty Images

Pour one out for the artist formerly known as Halsey. She's "Y'allsey" now.

The Manic singer isn't really a country kind of gal, but she popped up at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 13) for a performance that proves her undeniable versatility. And she had the perfect gang to boost her country cred — onstage, she joined Lady Antebellum for a medley of the trio's lovelorn ballad "What If I Never Get Over You" and her own recent single "Graveyard."

Perched on stools in front of a smoke machine, Lady A's Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley harmonized on the first verse of their hit, while Halsey entered on verse No. 2. From there, "What If" bled seamlessly into a stripped-down rendition of "Graveyard," for which Halsey took the lead while strumming a black electric guitar. Scott and Kelley joined her on the chorus, and for the final 30 seconds, they all sang a stunning, emotional mash-up of the two songs.

Unsurprisingly, Halsey and Lady A's performance earned a standing ovation from the crowd, as well as equally enthusiastic responses online. Halsey even earned the moniker "Y'allsey," with certified country princess Kelsea Ballerini commenting, "Oh this nickname is going to stick." She should know — Ballerini and Halsey recently taped an episode of CMT Crossroads together. Sounds like we haven't yet seen the last of Y'allsey!