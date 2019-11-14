Will American Horror Story End After Season 10?

FX

Well, American Horror Story fans, Season 9 of your favorite series has officially come to an end as of last night (November 13), and already, we can't help but wonder what the show's creators have in store for its upcoming tenth season. Fortunately, Ryan Murphy spilled some details about AHS's future to Deadline following yesterday's finale, and not to cause widespread panic among the fandom or anything, but it sounds like the next season might be the show's last.

"I’m keeping mum," Murphy said when asked if Season 10 will take place in outer space. "It would be hard because it's called American Horror Story and you'd have to stay within the legal soil limits in order to make that work." But galactic or not, the screenwriter did make one thing clear about the next season, which is that it will likely include some fan-favorite cast members. "We're working on an idea for season 10 that I think people will love because it's about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back — because it might be our last season." Sorry, what?!

You read that correctly, folks! Apparently, there's a very good chance AHS won't come back after Season 10 — at least according to the show's current contract. "It's the last season we have contracted," Murphy said. And in preparation, he's been rounding up some of the most beloved actors from the series to help make the next one even more special. "I've been quietly reaching out to various people. Some people I haven’t reached out to yet because I was like 'Do I have a role for them?' So far, everybody I reached out to said 'Yes,' so that's been great."

So, who exactly has Murphy reached out to for the tenth (and possibly final) season? Has he contacted Sarah Paulson? What about Evan Peters and Jessica Lange? Unfortunately, he didn't name names, but he did hint that some key players have shown definite interest in returning. "I'll just sort of say, the people who helped build this show into what it is, who believed in it from the beginning, have been contacted and are interested," he said. "So if you look at the iconography of the first three seasons, you can figure who I've gone to and who might be coming back." Well, that sounds promising to us!