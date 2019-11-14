Authorities Are Responding To A School Shooting In Santa Clarita, California

Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

Los Angeles area police officers responded to Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California on Thursday (November 14) following reports of shots fired at the school, according to NBC News.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted on Thursday morning that several people have been injured and all the area schools will be locked down until LASD finds the suspected perpetrator. At least six people have been injured, the Los Angeles Times reported.

As of 11:30 EST, this is an active shooting situation, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department, with multiple sheriffs departments responding, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department. (Santa Clarita is about 33 miles northeast of the city of Los Angeles, and is the third-largest city in Los Angeles County.) MTV News has reached out to both sheriff departments for comments and updates.

More than 187,000 U.S. students have been affected by gun violence since the mass shooting in Columbine in 1999 that left 12 students and one teacher dead, according to the Washington Post.

This is a developing story. MTV News will update as we learn more information.