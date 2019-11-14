Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Lizzo, And More Get Roasted In Thigh-Slapping 'Mean Tweets'

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)/(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)/(Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The closest thing that we have to regular roasting is the "Mean Tweets" segment from Jimmy Kimmel Live!, so it's always a thrill when another one is released. It helps to humanize some of our biggest musicians who sit at the center of pop culture. A new edition is finally here and it holds nothing back as celebrities get roasted into oblivion.

You'll practically shed tears as Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Cardi B, and more are on the receiving end of Twitter fingers.

It's hard to really say who got the worst of it, but Eilish kicked things off with a scorcher about her unique, timeless sense of style. "Billie Eilish dresses like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what they had in the lost-and-found bin," she repeated, frowning at its accuracy. Chance the Rapper catches a stomach punch of an extended insult that congratulates him for having a "Nice Doritos commercial" after calling him "spineless" and "soulless." This one's a bit harsh, but Chance breaks into a wide grin and laugh, surprised that there are people that don't like him (he says so right after).

Monsta X show that they're in good spirits with a response to a tweet that says each member looks "like a jock that's also a vampire" by smiling and agreeing, with a few guys attempting to bare their fangs. Lizzo cackles at a fatphobic joke that suggests she takes a bus more than she walks. But she flips it and exclaims that she rides a tour bus, asking "Where's yours?" to the crowd's excitement.

Cardi B has the final tweet to read and her response is hilarious. A user wrote that, after watching a performance from the rapper that she "just looks loud without any sound on. Like no thank you." Cardi instantly wrinkled her face in confusion. "How do I look loud?" she asked, looking off-screen before giving a very Jim Halpert-like camera stare. She repeated the question incredulously. "I don't even think I'm that loud," she continued. Right before leaving, she added a hell of a kicker: "Suck my ass."

Check out the full range thigh-slapping tweets in the latest "Mean Tweets" segment up above.