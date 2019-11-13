Lili Reinhart, Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Centineo And More Faves Are Your '100 Next'

(Steve Granitz/WireImage)/(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)/(Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic)

By Lauren Rearick

Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, and Noah Centineo are well on their way to changing the world with their work — and they’re in some very illustrious company.

Your faves are among 100 people named to Time magazine’s 100 Next list, which also features late-night hosts Desus and Mero, politicians Pete Buttigieg and Josh Hawley, athletes Aly Raisman and Coco Gauff, and those making history in the fields of technology, science, and beauty. Released on Wednesday (November 13), Time 100 Next is an additional franchise in the Time 100 series that goes beyond the magazine’s traditional list of the 100 people it deems are the most influential in the world. For 2019’s Next list, the magazine chose to spotlight “100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more.”

The list celebrates artists like Lili Reinhart and Megan Thee Stallion, who were selected for their places in pop culture, as well as the larger messages they bring to the forefront. As Kate and Laura Mulleavy, sisters and founders of fashion brand Rodarte, wrote of Lili’s inclusion: “We’d known about Lili because of her role as Betty Cooper on Riverdale, and we were even more drawn to her when we saw how she used her experiences to advocate for mental health and body-image awareness.”

The stars joined noted advocates including Chanel Miller, a once-anonymous writer who came forward this year as the Emily Doe whose victim impact statement about being sexually assaulted by Brock Turner went viral in 2016. Christine Blasey Ford, who had credibly accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, pledged her support for Miller's work. “An artist and writer and only 27 years old, Chanel will make many more beautiful things,” Ford wrote. “She will make the world a better place, and she will make all of us a bit better.”

Alexandra Rojas, the executive director of Justice Democrats, a committee focused on supporting new Democratic voices in Congress was also honored for her work in supporting first-time candidates like Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Additional Next categories include Leaders, a group that features Raisman, the Olympic gymnast who became a crucial voice in the fight to expose Larry Nassar, a former doctor with the U.S. Women’s National Gymnastics team who preyed on and sexually assaulted girls for decades. Others using their voice to fight for change in the Leaders category include Varshini Prakash, a climate activist and co-founder of the Sunrise Movement; and Vanessa Luna, a co-founder of the nonprofit ImmSchools, which collaborates with schools to provide educational opportunities to undocumented students and their families. Senator Cory Booker called Rep. Lauren Underwood, the youngest Black woman ever elected to Congress, an inspiring “servant leader who understands that our biggest challenges demand that we meet them together.”

Emily Weiss, the founder of your fave millennial pink beauty brand Glossier, and Tristan Walker, who founded Walker & Company and is the first Black CEO of a Procter & Gamble subsidiary, were also honored for their work as Innovators. And as for rising stars to keep an eye on, Time tapped actors Keke Palmer and Marsai Martin, the K-pop group Blackpink, fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, and its youngest member on the list, 14-year-old figure skater Alysa Liu, as phenoms to watch.

Although each individual on the list was chosen for their individual achievements and work, Time executive director Dan Macsai revealed the one trait they all have in common. “They are driven by hope,” he said. “They are eager to defy the odds—and fight for a better future.”