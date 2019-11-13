Robert Pattinson Has Always Been Into 'Weird' Movies

Getty Images

Robert Pattinson has always been a bit of a risk-taker when it comes to selecting the film roles he excels in.

Speaking to Jennifer Lopez as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Pattinson discussed some of the ways he's previously gravitated toward the more oddball roles in his career, including the somewhat "weird" story of Twilight, the unconventional vampire love story.

"It’s a weird story, Twilight," Pattinson said."It’s not just like – it’s strange how people responded a lot to it. I guess the books are very romantic, but at the same time, it’s not like The Notebook romantic. The Notebook is very sweet and heartbreaking, but ‘Twilight’ is about this guy, and he finds the one girl he wants to be with, and he also wants to eat her. I mean, not eat her, but drink her blood or whatever. It’s not that other people are telling them they can’t be together, it’s his own body telling him that."

The Twilight series ended up becoming massively popular, and Pattinson's biggest role yet, save for him taking on the cape and cowl as Batman soon enough. The actor looked back during the interview on some of the more "out there" movies during his career, claiming it's not part of his "skill set" to know what a big audience wants.

That's why we continue to see him in films like the "cool, hardcore movies" he referenced such as Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke's films, such as Lords of Dogtown and Thirteen. He noted that Kristen Stewart had also been in "very indie' films like Into the Wild.

One of Pattinson's latest films, The Lighthouse, follows this pattern as well, a monochromatic psychological horror film that follows two sailors as they begin to slip slowly into madness.

"I have no idea," he insisted of his inability to gauge what audiences will like. "But I know what I want, and so the only thing I can really do is try to make a movie that I’d go and see, and chances are there’s going to be at least one other person who’ll want to see it."