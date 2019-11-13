Jimmy Fallon And Kristen Bell Brought Back All Our Disney Feels With One Magical Medley

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Disney+ has only been out for a day, and already, I've streamed three episodes of Boy Meets World, two episodes of That's So Raven, the original Toy Story, and A Goofy Movie. But, of course, everyone's been celebrating the launch of the new streaming platform differently — especially Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Bell, who just last night (November 12) took us through "The History of Disney Songs" with a medley of hits from movies new and old.

Yep! The Frozen star and the late night host took the Tonight Show stage for a performance we won't soon forget, starting with Pinocchio's "When You Wish Upon A Star," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins, and Snow White's "Heigh-Ho." The duo really kicked things up a notch or ten about midway through the performance when they started bringing in props, including a magic carpet for their rendition of Aladdin's "A Whole New World" and a Simba stuffed animal for The Lion King's "The Circle of Life."

As the performance went on, Fallon and Bell transitioned into singing popular songs from more recent Disney movies, including "Remember Me" from Coco, Moana's "How Far I'll Go," and "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, which hasn't even hit theaters yet! That song, of course, made way for Bell's shining moment, when she took centerstage for a powerful rendering of the Frozen classic "Let It Go." And yes, there was snow — lots of it.

Overall, Fallon and Bell's medley was a sweet reminder of all the incredible songs (and movies) that Disney's give us over the years. Classics like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and countless others have given us music that has soundtracked our childhood, and this brief history lesson really made us want to dance on our — what do you call 'em? — oh yeah, feet! For now, though, we'll just keep reliving the magic through Disney+, which we'll be watching for the rest of, well, forever.