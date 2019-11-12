Selena Gomez And Julia Michaels Got Matching Tattoos After Their Surprise Performance

Miranda McDonald

A day after Selena Gomez served up '90s hotness at Julia Michaels's prom-themed birthday party, the pop stars continued defining BFF goals with another epic night.

On Monday (November 11), Michaels brought her Inner Monologue Tour to L.A., where she and Sel treated the sold-out crowd to the very first performance of "Anxiety." Sitting casually on a bench with their arms around each other, the duo bopped through the candid collab, in which they open up about their experiences with anxiety and depression. And even though Gomez adorably flubbed a lyric, they got the crowd singing along before ending their performance with a warm hug and a kiss.

After the surprise performance, Michaels wrote on Instagram, "I'm kind of convinced these last few days aren't real. Thank you @selenagomez for the most epic headline show I've ever played. I love you beyond words and I'm so happy we finally got to sing our baby together."

But that wasn't the only notable part of the pair's night — after the concert, they got matching tattoos. "It's tatted.. my arrow points to you forever," Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of her and her BFF at the tattoo parlor. The "Look At Her Now" singer also uploaded several behind-the-scenes snaps of her and Michaels getting inked with matching arrow-shaped designs on their thumbs.

Michaels, of course, has been an integral part of Gomez's evolution as a pop star, having co-written much of Revival, as well as Sel's recent No. 1 single, "Lose You to Love Me." It's only fitting that Gomez returned the favor by joining her BFF onstage — and then making that intimate relationship permanent.