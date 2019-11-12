We're So Close To Getting The Friends Reunion Special Of Our Dreams

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

They said it would never happen, and yet, a Friends reunion special is in the works, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, HBO Max is orchestrating an unscripted special, which would bring together Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. But their sources warn that "a deal is far from done" — and even after the deals are done, they'd still have to work out scheduling for the in-demand stars. "Of course," THR adds, "the talks could fizzle and the whole concept could fall apart."

The cast has maintained for years that they wouldn't want to do a scripted return to their beloved Central Perk. As recently as October, Aniston told Howard Stern on his radio show, "I really think there is an idea if there is a reboot of the show, it won't be even close to as good what it was. So why do it?" Prompted by the radio host, she added, "It would ruin it!"

Seemingly, the cast members feel differently about an unscripted reunion, which they kind of experienced just last month, as documented on Aniston's fledgling Instagram account in her first-ever post on the platform. The group had dinner at "Court's," Aniston told Stern. "We laughed so hard," she said, proving that the magic among the group is still alive and well.

Fingers crossed we'll be seeing that magic come alive once again on our TV screens soon.