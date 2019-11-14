Meet The Exes: These Heartbreakers Are Coming To The Peak of Love

Love can be a slippery slope -- and it's about to get a tad icy for Adore Delano,Georgia Steel La Demi Martinez, Daniel Maguire, Tyranny Todd, Callum Izzard, Ryan Gallagher, Marlon Williams, Nicole Zanatta and Allie DiMeco on Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love. Hot toddies could help them cope?

So who will be showing up on the mountain top to give these reality show veterans and social media stars a freezing frightening shock? Check them out below, reacquaint yourself with the singles here and do not miss Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love premiering December 5 at 9/8c!