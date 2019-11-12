Lil Peep Flips A Bed Sheet Into A Green Screen In Creative Everybody's Everything Clip

(Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

In a new clip from Lil Peep’s new documentary Everybody’s Everything, a bed sheet is the breakout character. The magnetic late rapper is there, of course, performing “Repair,” his collaboration with (who would come to be) one of his closest friends BEXEY. But behind Peep, this olive green spread covers 80 percent of the wall, and it takes a second to realize its purpose.

“When he sent clips through, he had the dustiest green screen,” BEXEY says in a cutaway interview, grinning, and also revealing that he used green cardboard for his own scenes. “We didn’t know what we were doing. You can see the green line around us when I edited it.” Sitting beside BEXEY is Rayn, a videographer and another Peep collaborator. “It was perfect, now that you look back at it,” he says, reminiscing.

The short scene isn’t more than 30 seconds, but Everybody's Everything directors Sebastian Jones and Ramez “Mezzy” Silyan included it because it goes behind the veil to show Peep’s drive and creativity long before he became a household name. “He was going to make it work with whatever he had – whether it was a shitty VHS camera, bed sheet, or something else,” Mezzy tells MTV News over the phone. “You don’t really know what people are working with when making music, and everyone might assume that you have access to more resources than you do. It’s amazing to see his lack of resources.”

At heart, Everybody’s’ Everything is a documentary about context. Lil Peep’s rapid public ascent from 2015 until his 2017 death (although he’d been seriously making music for four years) brought along a fascination after everything was already congealed, missing out on the journey from the bottom to the top. His music was a roller coaster of bleeding emotion, not identifiable as any particular genre but containing shades of multiple at the same time.

“He’s not the first person to combine rock and hip-hop, but he was the first person to combine aspects of emo, screams, and trap music in a way that sounded so effortless,” Jones says. “It wasn’t chemically concocted in a lab to please those audiences; he took aspects of what he liked and made it work.”

“Repair” is one of those early records that contains the sound that Lil Peep (born Gustav Åhr and known as “Gus” to friends) would grow more comfortable with over the course of his brief career. It was thick and rough, lo-fi in a way that was naked and honest. So it makes sense that the video was equally bare — costless but creative. “It shows the DIY attitude that he continued to stay the course of his career,” says Jones. “It also shows exactly how much work was getting done from his bedroom in Long Island.”

“Seeing that behind the scenes moment of Gus with the green sheet, it takes you there in a way,” Mezzy says. “It kind of warms you, putting you in that particular mind place because you’re approaching it from this angle.”

The clip also details a larger message that Everybody’s Everything works to tell, that money and access aren’t the only ways to be authentic to your creative self. Authenticity and real creativity come from inside your skull. “It was great seeing all these examples, music videos, and behind the scenes footage that showed that he couldn’t be any more true than how he already was,” Mezzy says. “There’s nothing that should stop you if you’re trying to create something.”

Everybody's Everything hits theaters on Friday, November 15 – an album of the same name also comes out the same day – after a special one-night-only advance screening for fans on Tuesday. Check out an exclusive clip from the film above.