Your First Official Look At Netflix's Selena Series Is Here

Netflix

Whether you grew up warbling along to "Dreaming Of You" into your hairbrush/microphone, or were first introduced via Jennifer Lopez's star-making portrayal in the 1997 biopic, you know one thing holds true: the Tejana music star Selena Quintanilla was one of a kind. And while it's not uncommon to find people dressing up in tribute every Halloween — hi, Kim Kardashian West! — when it comes to a proper Selena tribute, the stakes are high.

Since we first learned that Walking Dead star Christian Serratos might be on deck to play the icon in a new Netflix series, we've been waiting with bated breath to see what her version of Selena would look like. Now, thanks to a sneak preview from the streaming giant, we finally know: On Tuesday (November 12), Netflix released a clip of the actor getting into full Selena mode, purple jumpsuit and all. And of course, you can't forget the red lipstick, fittingly supplied by MAC Cosmetics, the same brand that launched a Selena tribute collection that sold out instantly.

There's not much to the minute-long clip, but what is there matters a lot: The long, red nails and feathered bangs. The record player hitting the chorus of "Como La Flor" just at the right moment. The peeks at a script, and a hint that we'll see a young Selena at some point, just as we did in the Selena movie. Best of all, Netflix released the clip with both English and Spanish captions, in keeping with the Mexican-American's heritage and fanbase. It's also fitting that in 2015, Serratos told MTV News she'd love to play "somebody who is very famously Latina." It seems she's gotten her wish.

Part 1 of the series is set to drop in 2020 — and yes, estamos muy excited.