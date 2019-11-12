Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Are Date-Night Goals

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively carved out some time from their massively busy schedules for a romantic date night.

It's a bit rarer to see the two together, regardless of the circumstance, ever since they had their third child together a few months ago. Even then, Reynolds and Lively tend to share few photos of themselves hanging out in public very often.

The couple headed out to see the Steven Page Trio play at City Vineyard in Tribeca, where they hung out with the band afterward. Reynolds took that opportunity to post a quick snap of the couple with the musicians, posing in Hudson River Park.

The couple were dressed in a low-key fashion, fitting right in with the musicians. The snap included a gorgeous backdrop of the city behind them, with tags for each musician included in the picture. Ryan and Blake haven't been out very often together, it seems, ever since Blake revealed she was pregnant back during the premiere of Ryan's movie Detective Pikachu. The announcement was a pretty casual one.

Lively had donned a form-fitting Pikachu-yellow gown that showcased her burgeoning bump, with a fun manicure themed with the movie to match. Surprise! Blake was pregnant. We're still marveling over how they kept the news under wraps for such a long time.

We had our first glimpse of the couple's third child earlier in October, when Ryan posted a snap on Twitter with our first look at the sweet little girl – who we still don't know the name of just yet, unfortunately. The newborn joined 4-year-old James and 3-year-old Inez and became the second girl in the Reynolds' brood.

Since we haven't seen a proper photo of their latest child just yet, we're just as happy with seeing the couple out and about while spending time together.