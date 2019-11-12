Selena Gomez Says Body-Shaming Amid Health Struggles 'Got To Me Big Time'

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Longtime fans of Selena Gomez know that she's had her fair share of health issues, including her ongoing battle with lupus, which led to her kidney transplant in 2017. Ever since, the "Lose You To Love Me" songstress has been increasingly vocal about what she's been through, and most recently, she opened up to her friend Raquelle Stevens on the "Giving Back Generation" podcast about the body-shaming she's faced amid her health battle.

"I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time," Gomez told Stevens before admitting that most of the body-shaming comments came when she was struggling the most with her health. "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff."

But for Gomez, the weight fluctuation was something that was beyond her control and was due to a "combination" of health-related factors. "It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that," she said. "In reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life."

It was at that time in her life that Gomez saw firsthand how toxic social media can be, saying it "got to me big time" and "really messed me up for a bit." Now, she's taken several steps back and has focused on living her life in the moment instead of living it through a screen. "I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it," she said.

Despite the hurtful comments about her body, Gomez still came out on the other side with some important life lessons, first and foremost being to "treat other people the way you wish you were treated." As for those who hurt her, Gomez said she had to learn "to forgive them. And to continue to understand and have compassion for people." Look at her now!