Doja Cat And Tyga Are Nature's Candy In Fruity New Seth Meyers Performance

(Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Doja Cat and Tyga gave a fruitily hot performance of "Juicy" on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night (November 11). They channeled the video's obsession with nature's candy for a sweet and sexy outing that should count as one of the five servings of fruit you need per day, as recommended by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The show started off with two gyrating lemon-headed dancers making way for Doja Cat to strut on stage, the singer herself paying homage to the curviness of a fresh watermelon with her seductive outfit. Flashing lights lit up the fruity festivities as the show went on, making Doja's popping legs and sensual movements even hotter.

Tyga snuck onstage for his verse wearing another watermelon-themed outfit. He was enchanted by Doja Cat's presence and entertained the idea of making a fruit smoothie as the performers got extremely close at multiple points. When it ends, you'll want to wipe the accumulating sweat off of your brow and maybe even grab an apple from the fridge.

"Juicy" appears on Doja Cat's recently released album, Hot Pink. Her sophomore LP also features recently released singles "Bottom Bitch" and "Rules."

Check out Doja Cat and Tyga's healthy helping of fruits in their "Juicy" performance up above.