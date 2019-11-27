Elite Finalists: These War Of The Worlds 2 Competitors Never Faced An Elimination

The finalists for The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 have been set: Cara
's Cult, Paulie, Ninja, Leroy, Kam, Ashley and Zach will represent Team U.S., while Rogan, Dee, CT plus Turncoats Jordan and Tori are the participants from Team U.K.
"So this is what a season without hitting an elimination floor feels like," Paulie told his lady during this week's installment.
Touching on this subject: Only three of the competitors out of this bunch of 12-- Ashley, Tori and Jordan -- made an appearance at the Proving Ground. But if some of them had been forced into that pressure cooker of a showdown, who did they not want to compete against? Let's start with the competitor with the aforementioned quote.
"Definitely CT," Paulie told MTV News. "Let's be real -- if I'm tied to a rope in opposite directions from him, it's going to look just like the Bananas' backpack. And there's nothing I could do about it!"
Meanwhile, Cara had no desire to go head-to-head with members of her alliance.
"Kam or Ninja or Ashley," she said. "I was the closest with them, and I wanted to make it to the end with them."
And Rogan's reply was a no-brainer.
"Joss, obvious," the first-time finalist answered. "To be honest, every time for the first few weeks I was going in and I managed to weasel my way out of it because of my magical powers. But I would have gone against anyone else happily, especially Bear."
Find out which team emerges on top when the War of the Worlds 2 final gets underway on Wednesday at 9/8c!