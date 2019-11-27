Elite Finalists: These War Of The Worlds 2 Competitors Never Faced An Elimination

But if they had, who would they have not wanted to compete against?

The finalists for The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 have been set: Cara 's Cult , Paulie, Ninja, Leroy, Kam, Ashley and Zach will represent Team U.S., while Rogan, Dee, CT plus Turncoats Jordan and Tori are the participants from Team U.K.

"So this is what a season without hitting an elimination floor feels like," Paulie told his lady during this week's installment.

Touching on this subject: Only three of the competitors out of this bunch of 12-- Ashley, Tori and Jordan -- made an appearance at the Proving Ground. But if some of them had been forced into that pressure cooker of a showdown, who did they not want to compete against? Let's start with the competitor with the aforementioned quote.

"Definitely CT," Paulie told MTV News. "Let's be real -- if I'm tied to a rope in opposite directions from him, it's going to look just like the Bananas' backpack. And there's nothing I could do about it!"

Meanwhile, Cara had no desire to go head-to-head with members of her alliance.

"Kam or Ninja or Ashley," she said. "I was the closest with them, and I wanted to make it to the end with them."

And Rogan's reply was a no-brainer.

"Joss, obvious," the first-time finalist answered. "To be honest, every time for the first few weeks I was going in and I managed to weasel my way out of it because of my magical powers. But I would have gone against anyone else happily, especially Bear."

