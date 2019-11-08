Calpurnia, Finn Wolfhard's Band, Has Split Up: 'We'll Never Forget You!'

Getty Images

It's a sad day for fans of Calpurnia, the band fronted by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard. The Canadian indie rockers took to Instagram on Friday (November 8) to announce that they've decided to part ways after just two years together.

"It's bittersweet to share this news, but we want to let you know that our time playing together as Calpurnia has come to an end," they began their heartfelt goodbye, which was posted alongside a black-and-white photo from one of their live shows.

"We are extremely grateful for the support we've received over the past few years. What seemed to us like an unimaginable reality came to be, and we have been thrilled to share the ride with you," they continued. "It's been an honour and a gift to meet, work with, and play for so many wonderful people. We feel lucky and hugely grateful for the many fantastic opportunities that came our way."

The band — which also included guitarist and singer Ayla Tesler-Mabe, bassist Jack Anderson, and drummer Malcolm Craig — ended their message on a grateful note.

"We're all going to be starting fresh chapters in our lives: new projects, new music, new creative ventures, and new experiences to come," they wrote. "One last giant thank you to our friends at Royal Mountain Records, our manager Bix, our families, and especially our amazing fans. We'll never forget you!"

Calpurnia formed in 2017, initially starting out as a cover band that played tunes by Pixies, Twin Peaks, and Mac DeMarco. Eventually, they began writing original music and put forth their debut EP and only release, Scout, last year.

