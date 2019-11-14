'You Just Dropped Me': Did Everyone Really Screw Candace Over On Floribama Shore?

Candace is not happy, and everybody knows it.

The MTV Floribama Shore season premiere saw the Memphis native up in arms over a "room situation" that involved none other than Southern belles besties Nilsa and Aimee. What happened? The self-proclaimed Princess Goddess Mermaid pulled a bit of a bait-and-switch on Candace, whom she had connected with off-camera after last summer.

"I told Candace a couple months ago that I would room with her, and then Nilsa called me crying and told me that I had to absolutely room with her," Aimee explained. "Everybody wants me to room with them, and I don't know why because I'm the dirtiest b*tch here."

Candace immediately felt "f*cked over" by the move and lashed out at her Floribama fam over burgers and hot dogs -- which included angrily throwing a beer can at Nilsa.

"Dang, Aimee. You just dropped me to go room with Nilsa after we had an agreement for a whole year," she said. "I'm always second option to everybody. People be f*cking me over. If I gotta be by myself, I'll be by my godd*mn self."

Sounds like Candace could benefit from Aimee's anger-management counting and calming "pregnant-lady noises," but we digress. Fast-forward to the following day when Candy apologized for her unexpected rage fest.

"I was just feeling some type of way, like, damn, what about me? I didn't expect her to just throw me away so f*cking quick. Underneath it all, I was hurt," she said, adding that she felt pretty "left out."

That's a pretty natural feeling to have, but was her intense anger toward Aimee (and everyone else) legit? Did everyone really, well, f*ck her over? Tell us where your loyalty lies, then catch an all-new Floribama Shore next Thursday at 8/7c.