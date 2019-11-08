(Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky Is Returning To Sweden For The First Time Since His Assault Conviction

A$AP Rocky is returning to Sweden next month.

On December 11, the rapper will perform at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe. It will be his first time returning to the country since being arrested and convicted of assault in July. Some of the proceeds are set to go to the local charity FARR, which is the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups. Tickets are set to go on sale on November 12 at 10 AM local time.

A$AP Rocky and two other men were charged with assault on July 25, following a filmed confrontation that occurred in Stockholm in June. He was jailed and released on August 2 ahead of the Swedish court's ruling. He was convicted by the Stockholm District Court and given a conditional sentence that involves a probationary period of two years, damage for the victim "for violation of his integrity and pain and suffering," and repaying legal expenses to the state.

Since coming home, A$AP Rocky has released the video for "Babushka Boi" which follows A$AP Ferg, Schoolboy Q, and Rocky himself robbing banks in ridiculous getups.