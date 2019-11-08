Alessia Cara's New Song Is For Everyone Who Wants A Better Boyfriend This Christmas

Getty Images

If you're one of those people who refuses to play Christmas music before December, you might want to reconsider. The slate of new holiday music releases is only growing, and Alessia Cara is the latest to hop on board, dropping "Make It To Christmas" on Friday (November 7).

Cara's new tune begins with an arrangement of festive strings and bells, before she begins telling a tale of a relationship gone cold. "I don't want to be angry at mistletoe," she sings, even telling her lover that he can break her heart on Boxing Day; as long as they're together on December 25. It's not all doom and gloom, though — the mood and the music pick up considerably once she hits the chorus and asks, "This time of year is precious / Please, can we make it to Christmas?"

"Make It To Christmas" is Cara's first release since her This Summer EP in September, which included the singles "Rooting for You," "Ready," "Okay Okay," and "October." The new song also arrives a couple weeks after Liam Payne shared a similarly sentimental song about wanting his relationship to survive the holidays. Hopefully Santa grants both of their wishes this year — we're, ahem, rooting for them.