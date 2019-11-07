Challenge Competitor Hunter Barfield Welcomes Baby Boy

Hunter Barfield's "whole world" just changed: The Challenge player is a proud father!

"Kohen Brian Barfield you are my WHOLE WORLD!!!! Weighing in at 8lbs 6 ounces meet our perfectly healthy beautiful baby boy!!!" Hunter, who most recently competed on War of the Worlds, captioned the sweet snapshot above. There's a brand-new tiny member of Team Young Buck!

Hunter opened up to People about the moment he became a dad -- and there were some tears.

“Being a first-time parent, the process was an emotional roller coaster but it was the most beautiful moment I’ve ever experienced," the Are You the One? told the magazine. "I’m a crier so I definitely cried a little bit! I never knew I could love something so much so fast but he’s already my best friend!” he says. “We are overwhelmed with support from family and friends and we could not be more thankful and blessed.”

