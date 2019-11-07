Free Smoke: Drake Is Getting In The Cannabis Biz

Getty Images

Over the years, Drake has exhaled into the world some hazy bars about what kind of weed he smokes. On "4PM in Calabasas," he raps, "Cameras pointing every time I look up / That's why I gotta duck behind Chubb shoulder just to hit the Kush up," and on A$AP Rocky's "Fuckin' Problems," he lets you know that there can be no sing-alongs unless weed is around.

Now, Reuters reports he's going even further by getting into the cannabis business directly.

As revealed on Thursday (November 7), Drizzy's More Life Growth Co. will be a fully licensed cannabis producer located in his hometown of Toronto. Drake himself is set to take a 60 percent stake in the venture deal with Canopy Growth, a cannabis producer located in nearby Scarborough, Ontario, to both produce and distribute marijuana. Reuters calls Canopy Growth "the biggest of Canada's new brand of marijuana producers," so it makes sense that they might try to team up with the country's biggest star.

It's also a win for those looking for recreational weed with Drizzy's signature. There's definitely going to be an owl on the packaging somewhere.

A press release says More Life Growth Co. will be "centered around wellness, discovery, and overall personal growth with the hope of facilitating connections and shared experiences across the globe."

"The opportunity to partner with a world-class company like Canopy Growth on a glocal scale is really exciting," Drake said in a statement. "The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever-growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessing."

Drake dropped a teaser for More Life Growth Co. earlier this week. He also gave out flowers to different people in Toronto as a way of drumming up the excitement for the reveal. Now that it's official, he can sit back and take a puff.