Rosalía Debuts A Unibrow That Won't Quit In Spooky 'A Palé' Video

YouTube/Rosalía

Shipping ports are mysterious places where things, presumably, get shipped. But what happens at night when things aren't being shipped? Or when the shippers who ship aren't available to, in fact ship? Rosalía tells all in her new video for "A Palé," a seductive and scorching new single that's more rapping than singing. When the ships are away, the shippers play.

Rosalía loves to have a ship ton of fun in her music videos, so it's no surprise that the visual for "A Palé" is breathtaking. Rosalía has a fearsome unibrow and dresses in a flowing white outfit that has, what looks like, wings. She runs and jumps off of shipping containers and she slides down conveyor belts while shippers watch her in disarray. Rosalía apparently wins them over because at the end of the visually stunning dance sequences that comprise the video, they join her for a smooth routine that matches the simmering sexuality of the song. I was going to add another ship-related pun but I think you get the idea.

Rosalía, with J Balvin, took home the award for Best Collaboration ("Con Altura") at the MTV EMAs earlier this month. In August, they also won the award for Best Latin ("Con Altura") at the 2019 VMAs.

Check out all the ship that goes in Rosalía's shipyard in "A Palé" up above.