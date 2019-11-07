Lucy Dacus Brings In A New Year With A Sigh In 'Fool's Gold'

(Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Lucy Dacus has spent this year making a diary of her feelings for the holidays. After six rousing covers that touched on everything from Valentine's Day to Christmas — including an eerie "In the Air Tonight" rendition and an amped-up take on "Dancing in the Dark" — the Virginia singer-songwriter is wrapping up her legendary run with an original.

"Fool's Gold" is a soft, trembling-voice led anthem about a destructive relationship that continues on well into the New Year. It feels like the quiet space you sink into at a party when everyone around you is preoccupied and you're too busy mentally distancing yourself to pay attention.

Dacus circles around an emotional whisper as the earnest track opens up for her to predict how the next year will play out with a partner. "I threw the party so I could stay put / You brought the bottle like a promise I forgot / A new year begins, it ushers us in / The knot in my gut is coming with," she sings gloomily. There's a "been there, done that" air to her delivery; everything that she's experiencing is destined to happen again unless she makes a must-needed change.

In an accompanying statement, she did say that "New Year's has grown to be my favorite holiday," so maybe it's the inspiration we all need to make a new start in 2020.

"Fool's Gold" will appear on Lucy's new EP, 2019, that's out on November 8. The project will also feature the other holiday tunes like her covers of "Last Christmas" and "In the Air Tonight." Take a listen to Dacus's soft-spoken heartbreak anthem "Fool's Gold" up above.