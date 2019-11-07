Diplo Is Niall Horan's Doppelgänger In Trippy 'Nice To Meet Ya' Remix Video

(Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images)/(Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Niall Horan's latest single, "Nice To Meet Ya," was released just over a month ago, and we can 100 percent confirm that it's still a certified bop. But now, the singer has teamed up with Diplo for a clubby remix of the track. And if there's one thing we can promise, it's that you won't be able to stop dancing.

"My good friend @diplo made a remix of Nice To Meet Ya and it's out now everywhere," Niall wrote on Instagram early this morning (November 7) alongside a short clip from the trippy music video, which is inspired by his vertical video for Spotify. "Video is out as well on YouTube , go give it a watch," he added.

If you haven't seen it yet, run, don't walk. The video is over three and a half minutes of deepfake goodness that meshes the DJ's face with Horan's. And if we didn't know any better, we'd think that this hybrid version of the two musicians was just Horan's long lost twin brother. Technology really is incredible, isn't it?

Diplo also took to social media early this morning to direct fans to the video. "The cutest boy in the world just got a whole cuter," he wrote. "Nice to meet ya remix out now." And while many fans responded to the video positively, others were extremely confused. "Tell me why I thought this was Niall disguised with a mustache and much older," one fan tweeted. "I thought I had too much wine last night, because Niall looks a little bit different," another person wrote.

Whether you're loving the music video or you're totally creeped out by it, there's one thing we can pretty much all agree on: Niall and Diplo's friendship is truly something else. And honestly, we would've loved nothing more than to have been a fly on the wall when this idea was first being discussed.