Bop Shop: Songs From Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, HAIM, And More

HAIM: "Now I'm In It"

While HAIM's "Now I'm in It" might seem like a breakup song, one whose chorus declares a relationship over with no chance of reconciliation, it's actually a chaotic, uptempo pop track that encapsulates what it's like inside the mind of someone struggling with depression. From feeling totally out of control to not recognizing yourself in the mirror, the song's descriptions are not only relatable, but they mark an important shift in destigmatizing mental illness in pop music.

"I can't get a hold of myself, I can't get outta this situation," Danielle Haim sings on the first verse. But while the song understands the dark depths of mental illness, it also sees the light at the end of the tunnel. After "trying to find [her] way back for a minute" on the chorus, Danielle decides she's not going to give up. "Something in the way that I felt when I woke up / Told me that I shouldn't give in, give up hope," she sings in trademark harmony with her sisters. And sometimes, those words are all any of us need to make it through another day. —Jordyn Tilchen