Doja Cat's Colorful New LP Features Gucci Mane, Tyga, And More

Doja Cat's sophomore album, Hot Pink, is out today (November 7) and after turning up the heat over the last few months with a variety of completely different sounding songs, the LP comes right on time to shake up your holiday season. There are only three features so this is mostly Doja Cat's show to rap or sing. You should be practically hyperventilating to travel into her warped new world.

At just 12 tracks, Hot Pink is concise, just a track short than her debut album, Amala. Doja Cat's latest effort has features from Gucci Mane, Tyga, and Smino who bring facets of rap with them. This means – aside from Smino's guilty whispering melodies – that Doja Cat is the only singer here. The LP contains her recently released singles "Bottom Bitch," Juicy (Remix)," and "Rules," the track that proved to the world that Doja Cat can rap with the best of 'em.

Doja Cat dropped Amala last year. Most recently, she dropped the villainous "Rules' video that featured humanoid cats, slithering snakes, and a plethora of evil deeds.

Stream Doja Cat's new album, Hot Pink, up above.