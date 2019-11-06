Meghan Trainor Details Her Self-Love Journey On New Song With Sasha Sloan And Lennon Stella

Getty Images

Here's a treat for Meghan Trainor fans: The singer's long-gestating third album, Treat Myself, is finally on the way.

The follow-up to 2016's Thank You was initially slated to drop last year, but got repeatedly delayed, with no indication of a new release date. In the interim, Trainor released the six-track EP The Love Train in February, a loved-up collection inspired by her marriage to Daryl Sabara. Now, however, Treat Myself is back on the docket, and the singer announced on Wednesday (November 6) that it'll arrive on... drumroll please... January 31, 2020!

On Instagram, Trainor shared the album's updated cover art and wrote, "We've worked so hard to bring this album to life and I cannot wait to finally share it with the world." The 25-year-old then cheekily added, "For realz this time."

In celebration of the good news, Trainor also treated fans to a brand new song. "Workin' On It" features Lennon Stella and Sasha Sloan, and finds the trio detailing their ongoing journey to self-love. "You say I'm beautiful / And I say you're full of it / Nothing personal / I'm still not used to this," they admit, before vowing on the feel-good hook, "But I'm workin' on, workin' on it."

"Workin' On It" is confirmed as one of the 15 tracks on Treat Myself, along with the recent single "Wave," which Trainor performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. As for the rest of the tracklist, it appears Trainor has kept the dancefloor-ready "No Excuses," but has unfortunately cut the certified jam "Let You Be Right." Hopefully that only means MT has filled the LP with a slew of other bops. We'll find out in 2020!